During an asthma attack, several things make your breathing passages narrow. The lining of your breathing passages swells up. Your airways fill with thick fluid (mucus). The muscles around your breathing passages tighten, which helps close off your airways.

Asthma usually runs in families and starts in childhood, but it can start at any time of life.

In people who have asthma, many things can trigger an attack. If you don't have asthma, these triggers won't cause you to get asthma.

Common asthma triggers include:

Things you are allergic to (allergens), such as pollen, dust, and animal hair

An infection that affects your airways, such as a cold

Exercise

Irritants in the air, such as cigarette smoke and strong fumes

Other things are triggers only in some people: