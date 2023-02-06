Kidney stones are hard little pebbles that form in your kidneys. The stones can be too tiny to see or more than an inch in size. Sometimes the stones stay in your kidneys and don't cause any problems. Sometimes the stones leave your kidneys and travel down your urinary tract. If a stone leaves your kidney, it will either get stuck somewhere in your urinary tract or you will pee it out.

When stones travel in the urinary tract, they can cause pain and bleeding. If they get stuck, they also can cause an infection or block the flow of urine. If the flow of urine is blocked for a long time, the kidney can swell up enough to be damaged.

Kidney Stones Image

As stones travel through your urinary tract, they may be called different names based on where they are located: