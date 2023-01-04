Doctors will:

Push your bones back into place if they're not lined up properly

Have you wear a splint or a cast for about 6 weeks, until your bones heal

If needed, do surgery to put the bones back into place and hold them there with metal pins, rods, screws, or plates

You may need physical therapy after the splint or cast comes off.

If the bones stay in place, the ankle usually heals well. If the bones come out of position, you may get arthritis and have a higher chance of getting another ankle fracture.