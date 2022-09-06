Leprosy is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. The bacteria is spread by long-term contact with people who have leprosy. You don't get leprosy just by casually touching or passing near somebody with the disease. Also, armadillos can carry leprosy. Some people get it from contact with armadillos.

Most people who are infected don't get any symptoms because their immune system fights off the infection. Leprosy symptoms develop if the immune system is weak. Some people have genes that make them more likely to get leprosy.

Most cases of leprosy happen in India, Brazil, and Indonesia. In the United States, most people with leprosy come from countries with high rates of the infection.