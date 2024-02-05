How do people get Zika virus infection?

How do people get Zika virus infection?

The Zika virus is spread mainly by:

Mosquitoes

Zika virus also can be spread by:

Sex

Blood transfusion

A pregnant woman to her baby before birth

If you're infected with Zika virus, you can spread it to your partner during sex:

Even if you don't have symptoms

Before symptoms start

While having symptoms

Weeks or even months after your symptoms have gone away—Zika virus can stay in a man's semen for up to 6 months

The mosquitoes that spread Zika virus live in warmer climates. So most Zika infections occur in South America and the Caribbean. However, people who visit those areas from other parts of the world can return home with a Zika infection.