Microcephaly is an abnormally small head.

A baby with microcephaly usually has a small brain, and the brain may not have formed properly

Microcephaly is rare

Microcephaly can be caused by many problems that occur in the womb, including infections, lack of oxygen, lack of proper nutrition, and birth defects of the brain

Doctors may find that the baby has microcephaly before birth when they do a routine ultrasound of the fetus