Adrenal gland hormones are controlled by your:

Pituitary gland

Kidneys

Your pituitary gland is in your brain. It monitors a lot of important activity in your body and puts out hormones that tell other glands what to do. The pituitary controls most of the adrenal gland hormones.

Your kidneys put out substances that control the adrenal hormone aldosterone. Aldosterone helps control your blood pressure and the balance of salt and water in your body.