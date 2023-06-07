What are varicose veins?
Varicose veins are veins just under your skin that become very large, twisted, and bulging. They're usually on your legs.
Varicose veins may hurt, itch, or ache
Varicose veins are more common in women and often start during pregnancy
Treatments can sometimes get rid of varicose veins, but new varicose veins often form
What causes varicose veins?
Doctors don’t know exactly what causes varicose veins, but they happen when the walls of your veins are weak. The veins stretch out, twist, and get wider.
Varicose veins may run in your family.
Varicose veins may get worse when you:
Gain weight or become obese
Stand a lot
Get older
What are the symptoms of varicose veins?
Varicose veins show up as snakelike bulges just under your skin.
The veins may cause you:
Pain
A tired feeling in your legs
Itching in your legs or ankles
You may be bothered by the way your varicose veins look.
If you have varicose veins, you may also have spider veins.
How can doctors tell if I have varicose veins?
Doctors can usually see varicose veins when you’re standing. If your doctors are worried about other problems with your veins, doctors may do an ultrasound.
How can doctors treat varicose veins?
Varicose veins can’t be cured, but treatment can lessen your symptoms. Treatments can include:
Wearing support stockings (special socks that go up to your knees and press on your legs to prevent veins from stretching and hurting)
Putting your feet up, such as by lying down or using a footstool
Injections into the veins (sclerotherapy)—doctors inject medicine into the varicose veins to seal them up
Laser therapy
Surgery (vein stripping)—the doctor may do surgery to remove the varicose veins if your symptoms and varicose veins are severe
Varicose veins that happen during pregnancy usually go away by themselves 2 to 3 weeks after the baby is born.