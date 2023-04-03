Echocardiography is also sometimes called an echocardiogram or an echo. An echo is an ultrasound of your heart. Sound waves bounce off your heart to create a moving image of your heart. This test is painless, harmless, and quick.

The main types of echos are two-dimensional, three-dimensional, Doppler, and color Doppler. The process of getting these tests is the same, but each test shows the doctor something different. Your doctor will tell you which test is right for you.