What is stomach cancer?
Cancer is the out-of-control growth of cells in your body. Cells are the tiny building blocks of your body. Cells specialize in what they do. Different organs are made of different kinds of cells. Almost any kind of cell can become cancerous.
Stomach cancer is cancer that starts in your stomach.
Symptoms of stomach cancer include discomfort in your belly, weight loss, and weakness
Stomach cancer spreads easily to other parts of your body and is often deadly
Doctors treat it with surgery
What causes stomach cancer?
Causes include:
An infection in your stomach with the bacteria called H. pylori
Genetics (something you inherit from one or both parents)
What are the symptoms of stomach cancer?
Early symptoms are mild and you may not notice them. They include:
Burning belly pain
Fullness after a small meal
Later symptoms may include:
Weight loss or weakness
Anemia (low number of red blood cells)
Light-headedness
Throwing up blood or passing black tarry stool
Spreading cancer may cause symptoms such as:
Jaundice (yellow-colored skin and a yellow color to the white parts of your eyes)
Fluid build-up and swelling in your belly
Weak bones, leading to bone fractures
How can doctors tell if I have stomach cancer?
Doctors look for stomach cancer with:
Endoscopy (a flexible viewing tube is passed through your throat to look in your stomach and take samples for testing)
If endoscopy and biopsy tests shows stomach cancer, doctors usually do:
CT (computed tomography) scan and ultrasound of the abdomen to check if it has spread to other organs
Blood tests
How do doctors treat stomach cancer?
Doctors treat stomach cancer that hasn’t spread with:
Surgery
Removing the whole tumor before it spreads is the only chance for a cure. For stomach cancer that has spread, treatment can’t cure the disease. Doctors may treat symptoms and make the person feel more comfortable with:
Surgery