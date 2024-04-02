Tics are sudden, rapid movements or sounds that you make without intending to. You may repeat the movements or sounds a few times or over and over.

Tourette syndrome is a disorder causing tics that involve both movements and sounds and go on for more than a year.

Although people don't do tics on purpose, they have a very strong urge to do them, like when you have an urge to sneeze. Like with sneezing, it's very hard to stop a tic. But sometimes you can keep from doing it for a few minutes.