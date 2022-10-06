Social Anxiety Disorder in Children and Adolescents
(Social Phobia)
What is social anxiety disorder?
Anxiety is being worried, scared, or nervous. Lots of people, including children, are anxious in social situations, for example, when they have to speak in class or talk to strangers at a party.
In social anxiety disorder:
Fear of being embarrassed and judged by other people is so strong that it interferes with the child's life
Children and teens with social anxiety disorder commonly:
Worry they'll be made fun of for giving a wrong answer or saying something silly
Think they'll be embarrassed by how anxious they seem, such as by blushing or sweating, when people are watching
Freeze up, withdraw, or cry when they have to be around people they don’t know
Cling to their parents
Sometimes, refuse to go to school or social events or even leave their house
Some children also get physical symptoms right before they have to go to school or a social event:
Stomach ache or headache
Sometimes, throw up from worry and the fear of embarrassing themselves
How do doctors treat social anxiety disorder in children?
Doctors treat social anxiety disorder with:
Behavior therapy
Medicines for some children
Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.