A subarachnoid hemorrhage can be caused by a head injury (for example, from a car crash).

A subarachnoid hemorrhage not caused by injury is usually caused by an aneurysm bursting in your brain.

Aneurysms are bulges in a weakened area of a blood vessel's wall. Usually, you're born with these aneurysms. Sometimes aneurysms develop later from having high blood pressure for many years. You may have more than one aneurysm in your brain.