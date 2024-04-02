What are the symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis?

The most common symptoms are:

Back pain that's usually worse at night and in the morning

Back stiffness in the morning that gets better once you start moving around

Sometimes, the arthritis isn't in your back at first, and you start with pain in your hips, knees, or shoulders.

Along with the back and joint pain, you may feel generally sick with symptoms like:

Mild fever

Feeling tired and run down

No appetite and losing weight

After awhile, if the back problem gets worse, you may have:

A permanent bent-over posture

A stiff, straight spine

Pressure on the nerves coming out of your spine, causing numbness, tingling, pain, and weakness in your legs

You might also have problems that don't involve your back or joints. For example, you may have:

Red, irritated eyes and sometimes trouble seeing (uveitis)

Heart problems causing chest pain, trouble breathing, or an abnormal heart rhythm

Lung problems causing cough and trouble breathing

Most people with ankylosing spondylitis develop some disabilities but can still lead normal lives. Some people, such as those with extreme stiffness in their spine, become more disabled.