Life-care communities are for older people who want to move only once, to a place that will provide as much care as they need for the rest of their life. These communities guarantee that residents are cared for within the community regardless of their health. Life-care communities may also provide help for couples who wish to continue to live together or at least near one another even though one partner requires more assistance than the other can provide.

People may begin by living independently in a house or an apartment, similar to life in a retirement community. But later, if health deteriorates, people can move to an assisted-living community and finally to a nursing home, all on the same property. Life-care communities offer the security of continued care in one location, without having to move very far.

Many of these communities have community buildings for organized social events, dining rooms, clubs, sports facilities, planned outings, and vacation options. They may provide on-site access to health care practitioners and services, such as wound care, blood pressure monitoring, laboratory tests, x-rays, and help with taking medications as prescribed.