Retirement communities are designed for people who can live independently but who need or want some help, mainly with caring for a home. Some older adults choose to move to a retirement community before they need additional help. They may move because they do not want the responsibility of maintaining a large house and yard or because they have become lonely or isolated.

Retirement communities consist of a group of apartments, townhouses, or detached homes. These communities provide some services, such as interior and exterior maintenance, transportation, entertainment facilities, some on-site nursing services, and the opportunity to have community meals, laundry services, and housecleaning. Such services enable older adults who function reasonably well to live independently. Retirement communities may arrange group activities, such as trips, game nights, or lectures by guest speakers. Some have recreational facilities, such as swimming pools and golf courses. The homes are usually specially designed for older adults. For example, they may have only one floor, wheelchair-accessible doorways, and grab bars and other devices already installed in bathrooms. Retirement communities enable some people to postpone a move to a facility that provides more intensive long-term care.

Some retirement communities are part of a life-care community. Life-care communities (also called continuing care retirement communities) provide as much care as people need for the rest of their life.

Because retirement communities vary so much, people should ask questions to make sure the community they are considering is suitable for them:

Is there an entrance fee in addition to the monthly fee? Which services, activities, and amenities are included in the monthly fee?

What services, activities, and amenities are available? Is there a bank, salon, post office, or general store? Is transportation readily available for trips to local shopping areas, doctors’ offices, and other health care facilities? What social and physical activities are available?

What is the minimum age to live in the community?

Are the facilities well maintained? Are the living units and their setting pleasant? Is there enough parking?

Are there service people to help?

Are meals provided?