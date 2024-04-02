Dental Implant–Related Conditions

People with dental implants can develop conditions in the soft and hard tissues in which the implants are anchored as a result of bacterial buildup at the base of the implant. Mild forms are characterized by redness, swelling, and tenderness of the gums, which sometimes bleed when probed and/or contain collections of pus. More advanced disease results in loss of supporting bone.

There are 3 types of implant-related disease:

Implant-related mucositis

Peri-implantitis

Peri-implant deficiencies of gum tissue and/or jaw bone

Implant-related mucositis Implant-related mucositis affects the soft gum tissue immediately surrounding the implant. This inflammation is caused by plaque and characterized by swollen gums that bleed when probed. Dentists treat this condition the same way they treat plaque.

Peri-implantitis In peri-implantitis, inflammation of the soft tissues around the implant is accompanied by the progressive loss of supporting bone. Peri-implantitis is associated with poor plaque control and occurs in people with a history of severe periodontitis. Dentists treat it the same way they treat periodontitis.