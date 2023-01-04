Anticholinergic Chemical-Warfare Agents

There are many types of chemical-warfare agents that affect different parts of the body. "Anticholinergic" refers to drugs that block the effects of the chemical acetylcholine (see Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?). Acetylcholine is a substance that some nerves use to signal to muscles and other nerves (a neurotransmitter). Thus, blocking the effects of acetylcholine blocks the activity of certain nerves. Although anticholinergic drugs are used to treat poisoning by nerve agents, anticholinergic drugs can themselves be used as incapacitating agents. Incapacitating agents are designed not to cause serious injury or death but rather to disorient military personnel and keep them from carrying out their missions. One such agent is called BZ (chemical warfare agents typically have a one- to three-letter code that is easier to use than their chemical name).

BZ is a solid that can persist in the environment for 3 to 4 weeks. Mass casualties would likely result from inhalation of aerosolized BZ, although the compound can also be dissolved and placed on a surface in the environment from which it can be absorbed through the skin.

Symptoms of Anticholinergic Chemical-Warfare Injuries People exposed to BZ have dry mouth and skin, dilated pupils (causing blurring of vision), and usually rapid heartbeat. Their body temperature may also become dangerously high (hyperthermia). They may become lethargic and then develop hallucinations in which they see or hear things. The hallucinations are typically concrete and easily describable (for example, voices of people they know, imaginary television programs, sharing of imaginary cigarettes, or odd shapes). Speech may be slurred, and people often pick at their skin or clothes. Stupor and coma may last hours to days, but people gradually recover.

Diagnosis of Anticholinergic Chemical-Warfare Injuries A doctor's evaluation BZ exposure cannot be detected through laboratory tests. Doctors suspect exposure in people who develop symptoms without having taken a drug that has anticholinergic side effects