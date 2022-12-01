Finger Fractures

A fractured fingertip is swollen and tender. Usually, blood accumulates under the nail (called a Subungual Hematoma [Fingernail] ). The nail looks bluish black and may be raised up. The nail bed, located under the nail, may be torn. This injury is very painful. If the nail is badly injured, it often remains misshapen.

Subungual Hematoma (Fingernail) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

After a severe finger fracture, sensitivity in the area sometimes increases (called hyperesthesia) and remains increased long after the fracture has healed. The area may remain very tender.