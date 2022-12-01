Elbow Fractures

Lower humeral fractures occur in the lower part of the upper arm bone (humerus), which is part of the elbow joint.

Lower humeral fractures usually result from a fall on an outstretched arm or direct force.

Fractures of the lower humerus may damage an artery in the arm, cause bleeding in the joint, or damage nerves that run through the elbow, causing numbness and problems moving the hand and fingers.

Doctors base the diagnosis on results of the physical examination and x-rays.

Treatment involves consultation with an orthopedic surgeon and splinting (when the bones have not moved out of alignment) or surgery (when the broken pieces are separated and/or out of alignment).

Lower humeral fractures often occur in children aged 3 to 11 years old. They usually result from a fall on an outstretched arm or direct force.

The fracture usually extends into the joint and may cause bleeding in the joint.

The main artery of the upper arm (brachial artery) may be damaged, particularly if the broken bones are separated (displaced) or out of alignment. When this artery is damaged, compartment syndrome may develop. As a result, the elbow and wrist may become a permanently stiff (called a contracture).

Sometimes nerves that run through the elbow (radial or median nerve) are damaged. When the radial nerve is damaged, people cannot cock their hand up. When the median nerve (the nerve that is compressed in carpal tunnel syndrome) is damaged, people may have difficulty pinching their thumb and little finger together.

Symptoms of Lower Humeral Fractures The elbow area is painful and swollen in people with lower humeral fractures. The ability to bend the elbow may be limited. People may have bruises on their lower forearm. The bruises suggest that a blood vessel is injured. The forearm and hand may be numb, and people may not be able to move their hand and fingers normally. These symptoms suggest that a nerve is injured.

Diagnosis of Lower Humeral Fractures X-rays (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) If people think they or a child may have fractured their elbow, the injured person should be seen by a doctor immediately. Did You Know... Doctors ask people to describe what happened and what their symptoms are. Doctors also examine the elbow. To determine whether there is a fracture, doctors take x-rays of the elbow joint from different angles. If doctors suspect a lower humeral fracture but x-rays do not show one, they splint the elbow and have the person come back for additional x-rays, usually in 7 to 10 days. If doctors suspect a fracture, they also check for damage to blood vessels and nerves in the arm. For example, they check the pulse at the wrist to determine whether blood flow to the hand is normal. To check whether a nerve is damaged, they ask the person to move the fingers and hand and ask whether the person can feel things with the fingers.