Overview of the Thyroid Gland

To determine how well the thyroid gland is functioning, doctors usually measure the levels of hormones in the blood. They measure levels of

TSH

T4

T3

Usually the level of TSH in the blood is the best indicator of thyroid function. Because the role of this hormone is to stimulate the thyroid gland, blood levels of TSH are usually high when the thyroid gland is underactive (hypothyroidism), and thus needs more stimulation, and low when the thyroid gland is overactive (hyperthyroidism), and thus needs less stimulation. However, in rare cases in which the pituitary gland is not functioning normally, the level of TSH does not accurately reflect thyroid gland function. When a person is tested for a thyroid problem, TSH is always measured, and sometimes other tests are also done. Also, for people with low thyroid function (hypothyroidism) who are treated with thyroid hormone as a medication, TSH is usually measured every few months or every year to check if the dose of the medication needs to be adjusted.

When doctors measure the levels of thyroid hormones T4 and T3 in the blood, they usually measure both the bound and free forms of each hormone (total T4 and total T3). The majority of the circulating levels of T4 and T3 are bound to a protein called thyroxine-binding globulin. If the level of thyroxine-binding globulin is abnormal, the total thyroid hormone levels can be misinterpreted, so doctors sometimes measure only the level of free thyroid hormones in the blood (free T4 and free T3). The level of thyroxine-binding globulin is lower in people who have kidney disease or diseases that reduce the amount of protein made by the liver or who take anabolic steroids. The level is higher in women who are pregnant or taking oral contraceptives or other forms of estrogen and in people in the early stages of hepatitis.