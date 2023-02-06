Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients. That is, they cannot be made by the body from other substances in the diet. Thus, vitamins and minerals must be consumed in the diet.
Vitamins are classified as
Water soluble: Vitamin C and the eight members of the vitamin B complex
Fat soluble: Vitamins A, D, E, and K
Only vitamins A, D, E, K and B12 are stored to any large extent in the body.
Some minerals are required in fairly large quantities (about 1 or 2 grams a day) and are considered macronutrients. They include calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus (occurring mainly as phosphate in the body), potassium, and sodium.
Antioxidants
People who eat enough fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants, are less likely to develop heart and blood vessel disorders and certain cancers. However, whether these benefits are due to antioxidants, other substances in the fruits and vegetables, or other factors in people's diet and lifestyle is not known; also, taking antioxidant supplements has not been shown to prevent disease or mortality and sometimes can cause harm.
Supplements
Getting enough vitamins and minerals from foods is usually preferable to getting them from supplements. Foods, unlike supplements, contain other substances necessary for good health.
Routine use of nutritional supplements is not necessary or beneficial in people who eat a healthy diet. Some supplements can be harmful. For example, can cause hair loss, cracked lips, dry skin, weakened bones, headaches, increased blood calcium levels, and an uncommon disorder called idiopathic intracranial hypertension, which is characterized by increased pressure within the skull.