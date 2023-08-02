A doctor's evaluation

Standardized tests of brain function

Imaging tests such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging

Usually, doctors can identify aphasia by talking with the person and asking a few questions. However, they need to make sure that the apparent problems with language are not caused by problems with hearing or vision or by muscle or nerve problems that affect speaking or writing, including dysarthria. Dysarthria is a speech problem, which is due to damage that affects the nerves and muscles that control the ability to speak—the ability to physically pronounce sounds and words. Aphasia is a language disorder, indicating a brain problem that affects comprehension, thought, and word finding.

Doctors evaluate how fluently people speak, whether starting to speak is difficult, and whether people have difficulty finding words, naming objects, or repeating phrases. Doctors also check how well people understand what is said to them—for example, whether they can understand and carry out a command. People are asked to write and to read aloud.

Table Testing a Person With Aphasia

Certain standardized tests of brain function (neuropsychologic testing) may be given by a neuropsychologist or speech and language therapist. Neuropsychologic testing provides information about how different areas of the brain are functioning. These tests can help doctors identify aphasia that causes only subtle symptoms. These tests also help doctors plan treatment and determine how likely recovery is.

Imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are done to find out what type of brain damage caused the aphasia. Other tests may be done depending on the suspected cause.