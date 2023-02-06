Brought to you bymsd logo
Introduction to Symptoms of Musculoskeletal Disorders

ByAlexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH, Cleveland Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023
    Musculoskeletal symptoms are very common and may arise from joints, bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, or bursas (see Introduction to the Biology of the Musculoskeletal System).

    Common symptoms of musculoskeletal disorders include

    Inflammation may cause pain, swelling, warmth, tenderness, impaired function, and sometimes redness of the overlying skin. Inflammation can result from many different musculoskeletal disorders, such as autoimmune disorders (for example, rheumatoid arthritis) and infections. When inflammation affects a joint, fluid may accumulate inside the joint, causing pain, swelling, and decreased range of motion.

