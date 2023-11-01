Seizure Disorders During Pregnancy

Most women who have a seizure disorder that is well-controlled by antiseizure medications are able to safely give birth to a healthy baby. If these women get enough sleep and take antiseizure medications in appropriate doses, the number of seizures usually does not increase during pregnancy, and pregnancy outcomes are usually good. However, these women are slightly more likely to have

Preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy)

Stillbirth

A fetus that does not grow as much as expected (small for gestational age)

On the other hand, taking antiseizure medications increases the risk of birth defects (see table Some Medications and Risk of Problems During Pregnancy) and may slightly reduce intelligence in the baby. However, these risks may be increased by the seizure disorder as well as by the use of antiseizure medications.

Taking certain antiseizure medications

Thus, women who have a seizure disorder should talk to an expert in the field about how to balance the risks of taking antiseizure medications with the risks of having seizures, preferably before they become pregnant. Some women may be able to safely stop taking antiseizure medications during pregnancy, but most women should continue to take the medications. The risk resulting from not taking the medications—more frequent seizures, which can harm the fetus and the woman—usually outweighs the risks resulting from taking antiseizure medications during pregnancy.

Vaginal delivery is usually possible. Cesarean delivery is done only if women have repeated seizures during labor or other problems develop and require it.