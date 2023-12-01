Brought to you bymsd logo
Moxibustion

ByDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
    Moxibustion (a manipulative and body-based practice) is a therapy within traditional Chinese medicine. Dried moxa herb (a mugwort) is burned usually just above but sometimes directly on the skin over acupuncture points. The herb may be in the form of incense sticks or wool. 

    Moxibustion is used to treat conditions similar to those treated with acupuncture, including pain, headache, and chronic fatigue. 

    Moxibustion can cause circular burns (which resemble burns from cigarette tips) and blisters.

    (See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

