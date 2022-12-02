Brought to you bymsd logo
Ketamine and Phencyclidine (PCP)

(Special K; Angel Dust)

ByGerald F. O’Malley, DO, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center;
Rika O’Malley, MD, Grand Strand Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
Phencyclidine (PCP or angel dust) is most often smoked after being sprinkled on plant material, such as parsley, mint leaves, tobacco for smoking, or marijuana (some street names are "wet" and "fry"). It can also be snorted or taken orally.

(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)

Very high doses may cause

  • A life-threatening high body temperature (hyperthermia)

  • A fast heart rate

  • Hypersexual behavior

  • Very high blood pressure

  • Seizures

  • Coma

  • Death in rare cases

  • A doctor's evaluation

  • Quiet, nonthreatening environment

  • Observation and monitoring until the person is sober

  • Sometimes sedatives

  1. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA):

  2. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): US Department of Health agency that leads public health efforts to improve behavioral health and provides resources, including treatment locators, toll-free helplines, practitioner training tools, statistics, and publications on a variety of substance-related topics.

