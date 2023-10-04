Lack of Sleep Due to Hospitalization

Sleeping in the hospital can be difficult for many reasons, including
An uncomfortable hospital bed
The illness itself
Emotional stress and anxiety about the illness
Pain after surgery or due to other conditions
Noise in the hospital (such as beeping alarms, staff members talking in the hallways, equipment being moved, or a roommate who snores)
Interruptions during the night to measure vital signs (such as temperature and blood pressure), take blood, change intravenous (IV) lines, or give medications
As a result, many people are discharged from the hospital feeling more tired than when they entered the hospital.
(See also Problems Due to Hospitalization.)
Prevention of Sleep Problems in the Hospital
People should tell their doctor or nurse that they are having problems sleeping.
Solutions may include
Modifying beeping alarms on equipment
Transferring people to another room if their roommate is snoring
Giving people medications to control pain, to promote sleep, or to relieve anxiety
Using ear plugs
When possible, scheduling assessments and interventions by hospital staff to minimize sleep interruptions
If people are improving, they can ask their doctor whether waking them at night to measure vital signs is necessary.