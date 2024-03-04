Creatine is an amino acid made in the liver and stored in muscles. When combined with phosphate, it is a readily available source of energy in the body. In the diet, creatine is present in milk, red meat, and some fish.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for Creatine People take supplements of creatine to improve physical or athletic performance and to decrease muscle fatigue. Creatine is used medically to improve physical functioning in people with certain muscle disorders.

Evidence for Creatine Some studies indicate that creatine can increase the amount of work performed with a short maximal effort (for example, in sprinting).

Side Effects of Creatine Creatine supplements may cause weight gain and may elevate levels of creatine in the urine and blood and cause kidney dysfunction. Minor stomach upset, headache, dehydration, irritability and aggression, edema, and muscle cramps occur occasionally.

Recommendations for Creatine Creatine may be a slight help to athletes who need sudden bursts of power but the effects are unlikely to be large. It appears reasonably safe but people who have a history of kidney dysfunction or who are taking medications that affect kidney function should avoid creatine supplements.