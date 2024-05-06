Drug Rashes

A doctor's review of all current prescription and over-the-counter medications

Stopping medications most likely to have caused the reaction to see whether rash goes away

Sometimes skin biopsy

Figuring out whether a medication is the cause of a rash may be difficult because a rash can result from only a tiny amount of a medication, it can erupt long after a person has first taken a medication, and it can persist for weeks or months after a person has stopped a medication. Every medication a person has taken is suspect, including those bought without a prescription, such as eye drops, nose drops, suppositories, and herbal products, so doctors review all of the prescription and over-the-counter medications a person is currently taking. Doctors try to determine whether the rash started shortly after a person began taking a medication. The medication most likely to be causing the rash will probably be stopped to see whether the rash goes away.

Sometimes the only way to determine which medication is causing a rash is to have the person stop taking all but life-sustaining medications. Whenever possible, chemically unrelated medications are substituted. If there are no such substitutes, the person starts taking the medications again one at a time to see which one causes the reaction. However, this method can be hazardous if the person has had a severe allergic reaction to the medication.

Occasionally, doctors apply reaction-causing substances, known as allergens, to the skin (called patch testing), which may be helpful for diagnosis of certain rashes. Sometimes, a sample of skin is removed and examined under a microscope (called a skin biopsy), particularly if doctors suspect a person has one of the more severe or unusual drug reactions.