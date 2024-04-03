Pseudofolliculitis barbae is caused by ingrown hairs, usually in the beard, that become inflamed when the hairs penetrate the skin before they leave the hair follicle or after they leave the follicle and curve back into the skin.
This hair disorder most often occurs in the beard and neck areas of Black men with tightly curled hair who shave. It can also occur in women who shave, especially in the groin area, and anywhere hair is shaved or plucked. Each ingrown hair results in a tiny, mildly painful pimple with a barely visible hair curling into the center. Scarring can result.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.
Doctors diagnose the disorder by its typical appearance.
Treatment of Ingrown Beard Hairs
Proper shaving technique and warm compresses
Treatment of the pimples involves initial discontinuation of shaving, and the application of warm compresses several times a day to soothe the area. Ingrown hairs may be released by a healthcare professional with a sterile needle or toothpick.
If inflammation is moderate to severe, doctors may give prescribe antibiotics taken by mouth.
Some people may need a short course of treatment with corticosteroids taken by mouth.
Proper shaving technique should be followed once shaving is resumed.
Prevention of Ingrown Beard Hairs
The best preventive treatment is to stop shaving and allow the hair to grow. When the hairs are longer, they do not curl back and puncture the skin.
Hair can be removed with a depilatory (a liquid or cream preparation that removes unwanted hair) because removing hairs chemically does not trigger the problem the way shaving does, although the chemicals often irritate the skin. Also, hair can be permanently removed with electrolysis or with laser treatment.
People who must shave should wet the area first and should shave in the same direction in which the hair grows. People should avoid shaving closely with multiple razor strokes.