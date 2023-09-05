Jock itch is a dermatophyte (fungal) infection of the groin.

Symptoms of tinea cruris include an itchy rash that may be painful.

Doctors base the diagnosis on an examination of the groin.

Treatment includes antifungal medications applied directly to the affected areas or sometimes taken by mouth.

(See also Overview of Fungal Skin Infections.)

Tinea cruris is a type of dermatophytosis. Tinea cruris is primarily caused by the fungus Trichophyton.

This infection is much more common among men because moisture can get trapped between the scrotum and thigh. Tinea cruris develops most frequently in warm weather or when wearing wet and tight clothing. People who have obesity are at risk because their skinfolds trap moisture.

Jock Itch (Tinea Cruris) Image Image courtesy of www.doctorfungus.org © 2005.

The infection begins in the skinfolds of the genital area and can spread to the upper inner thighs and may occur on both sides. Usually the scrotum is not affected or is only slightly affected. The rash has a scaly, pink border. Tinea cruris can be quite itchy and may be painful.

This infection often recurs, particularly among people who have onychomycosis or athlete's foot (tinea pedis), because fungi can spread from those infections to the groin. Flare-ups occur more often during the summer.

Diagnosis of Jock Itch A doctor's examination of the groin area

Examination of a skin scraping The diagnosis of tinea cruris is usually obvious to doctors based on a physical examination. If the diagnosis is not obvious, doctors may do a skin scraping and examine it under a microscope to be sure that the rash is caused by a fungus.