What is erythema nodosum?
Erythema nodosum is an inflammatory reaction in the layer of fat under your skin. It causes red or purplish bumps under your skin, often on your shins.
Erythema nodosum is most common in people in their 20s and 30s, especially women
It's usually caused by a reaction to a medicine or an infection
In addition to the bumps on your skin, you may have fever and joint pain
It usually gets better on its own in 3 to 6 weeks
What causes erythema nodosum?
Common causes include:
Infections, including streptococcal infections
Sarcoidosis (a disease that causes small clumps of immune cells to grow in many of your organs)
Less common causes:
Certain medicines, including antibiotics and birth control pills
Pregnancy
Behçet disease—a long-term inflammation (swelling) of blood vessels that can cause painful mouth and genital sores, skin blisters, and sometimes problems with your eyes, joints, or organs
Certain cancers
What are the symptoms of erythema nodosum?
Symptoms include:
Painful, red or purple bumps, usually on your shins
Fever
Joint pain
Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
How can doctors tell if I have erythema nodosum?
Doctors can usually tell you have erythema nodosum by looking at the bumps on your skin. Sometimes to know for sure they'll do a biopsy (take out a small piece of tissue to look at under a microscope).
To find out what's causing your erythema nodosum, they may do other tests, such as:
Chest x-ray
Blood tests
Skin test for tuberculosis
How do doctors treat erythema nodosum?
Erythema nodosum gets better on its own after 3 to 6 weeks. If your erythema nodosum is caused by an infection, doctors will treat the infection. The following may help you lessen pain:
Bed rest
Cool compresses
Keeping your leg elevated
Sometimes, corticosteroids (medicines to lower swelling)