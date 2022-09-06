Your personality is your unique way of thinking, understanding, reacting, and relating to people. Many people might seem to have an unusual personality. But they're considered to have a personality disorder only if their personality:

Causes significant trouble at work or school

Keeps them from relating normally to others

Isn't something they are able to change or adjust even though it causes problems

People with a personality disorder usually think they're just fine. They may be upset by consequences of having a personality disorder, such as divorce or losing a job. However, they usually think these problems are other people's fault and not theirs. Other people usually have difficulty dealing with someone with a personality disorder.

Many people with a personality disorder also have other problems such as: