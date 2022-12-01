What is generalized anxiety disorder?
Anxiety is being worried or nervous. Anxiety is often normal. For example, many people are anxious when they're having money problems, trouble at work, or family difficulties. However, if you're anxious a lot of the time even when you aren't having problems or the problems aren't bad, then you have an anxiety disorder.
There are many types of anxiety disorders. If you're anxious about only one particular thing, such as being in a crowd, you may have a phobia. If most of the time you don't feel anxious but sometimes suddenly become panicked, you may have a panic disorder.
Generalized anxiety disorder is when you're anxious or worried about a number of different things.
Generalized anxiety disorder is common, particularly in women
You feel anxious about a variety of issues, activities, and situations
You worry more than the situation requires
Medicines and therapy can help
What are the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder?
If you have generalized anxiety disorder, you:
Feel constantly worried or upset over many everyday things (such as family, work, or money)
Have a hard time controlling your worry
Feel worried or nervous most days for at least 6 months
You also have at least 3 of these symptoms:
Feeling keyed up or on edge
Easily get tired
Difficulty concentrating
Irritability
Tense muscles
Poor sleep
How can doctors tell if I have generalized anxiety disorder?
Doctors will ask about your anxiety and physical symptoms and do a physical exam. They may do a blood test to rule out other causes for your symptoms.
How do doctors treat generalized anxiety disorder?
Doctors treat generalized anxiety disorder with medicines and therapy sessions.
Medicines may include:
Antidepressants
Antianxiety medicines
A therapy called cognitive-behavioral therapy can help you learn to:
Recognize when your thinking is incorrect
Control your incorrect thinking
Change your behavior
Your doctor may also recommend mind-body techniques such as:
Relaxation
Yoga
Meditation
Exercise
Biofeedback techniques