Sperm are the male sex cells, which can fertilize a female's egg and start a pregnancy

Semen is the liquid that contains sperm and comes out of your penis when you ejaculate

Your testicles make millions of sperm, which go into the epididymis to mature. Then they travel through a long tube called the vas deferens on their way to the urethra and out the penis.

Semen is made up of sperm and a lot of liquid that nourishes and transports the sperm. The liquid is produced by your seminal vesicles and prostate and mixes with sperm during ejaculation.