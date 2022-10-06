Mallet finger is a bent fingertip that won't straighten.

It happens after an injury tears the tendon on the top of your finger. Tendons are tissue that connect a muscle to a bone.

The torn tendon makes your fingertip droop

Mallet finger usually happens when you jam your finger, such as by catching a ball

A splint that holds your fingertip straight may let the tendon heal

Sometimes the tendon doesn't heal and your fingertip stays bent

Sometimes the injury also cracks the bottom of the bone in your fingertip.