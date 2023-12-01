Ciguatera is a type of toxin that can build up in older fish. Cooking the fish doesn't get rid of the toxin.

About 2 to 8 hours after eating the fish, you feel:

Sick to your stomach

Belly cramps

Diarrhea (frequent, loose, watery poop)

Later, you feel:

Itchy

A pins-and-needles feeling

Headache

Muscle aches

Hot as cold, and cold as hot

Pain in your face

Symptoms can last for several months.