What are the symptoms of altitude sickness?

Symptoms depend on what type of altitude sickness you have.

With acute mountain sickness, within 6 to 10 hours of traveling to over 8,000 feet you may have:

Headache

Light-headedness

Loss of appetite, upset stomach, or throwing up

Feeling tired, weak, or cranky

Trouble sleeping

Sometimes people mistake these symptoms for a hangover, migraine, extreme tiredness, or a viral infection.

High-altitude cerebral edema (HACE) causes brain swelling that can cause:

Headache

Confusion

Walking that is unsteady and clumsy

If not treated quickly, HACE can cause seizures, coma, and death.

High-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE) may happen 24 to 96 hours after you travel quickly to a high altitude. Symptoms are worse at night when you lie down and may become more severe very quickly. HAPE causes lung problems such as:

Dry cough and shortness of breath after mild activity

Shortness of breath while resting

A bluish color in your skin, lips, and nails

Sometimes gasping for breath, coughing up pink or bloody mucus, and making gurgling sounds while breathing

If not treated quickly, HAPE can be fatal.

People who live at high altitudes may get HAPE when they return home after a brief stay at a lower altitude (this is called re-entry pulmonary edema).

Even if you don't have one of these types of altitude sickness, you may have symptoms from being at a high altitude such as:

Swelling of your hands, feet, and face—this is common and usually goes away in a few days

Headache, without other symptoms of acute mountain sickness

Small areas of bleeding in the back of the eye (retinal hemorrhages), after traveling above 9,000 feet

Retinal hemorrhages may sometimes cause a small blind spot in your vision, but the blind spot usually goes away after you travel to a lower altitude.