The most important ways to prevent allergic reactions:

Avoid the things you’re allergic to

If you can't avoid the things you're allergic to, ask your doctor about allergy shots

Avoiding an allergen may involve:

Stopping a medicine

Keeping pets out of the house or limiting them to certain rooms

Using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuums and filters

Not eating a certain food

Removing or replacing items that collect dust, such as soft furniture, carpets, and knickknacks

Putting special covers on mattresses and pillows to keep out dust mites

Using synthetic-fiber pillows

Frequently washing bed sheets, pillowcases, and blankets in hot water

Frequently cleaning the house, including dusting, vacuuming, and wet-mopping

Using air conditioners and dehumidifiers in basements and other damp rooms

Getting rid of cockroaches

With allergy shots, the doctor gives you shots of the substance you're allergic to. At first the shots have only a very, very tiny amount of the substance. The amount is too small to cause a severe reaction. Then the doctor gives you shots that have more and more of the substance. That way, your body can become used to the substance and not react to it. Allergy shots don't always work. And when they do work, you may have to keep getting the shots.