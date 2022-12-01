What are anaphylactic reactions?
Anaphylactic reactions (sometimes called “anaphylaxis”) are the most serious, sudden, and life-threatening allergic reactions. You develop severe symptoms such as an itchy rash over your entire body, a swollen throat, and trouble breathing. You might pass out. If the allergic reaction isn't treated, it can be deadly.
You can have an anaphylactic reaction after you touch or eat something you’re allergic to (an allergen).
After you have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you’ll most likely have another if you come into contact with that allergen again
Symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction usually start within 15 minutes
Go to the emergency room if you have an anaphylactic reaction.
What causes an anaphylactic reaction?
Anything you’re allergic to can cause an anaphylactic reaction. The most common causes include:
Medicine, such as penicillin
Insect stings
Foods, particularly eggs, seafood, and nuts
Latex (a type of rubber in some gloves and balloons)
Usually you don't have an anaphylactic reaction the first time you're exposed to an allergen. Your body has to be exposed to something to become allergic. However, many people don't recall a first exposure.
What are the symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction?
Anaphylactic reactions usually come on quickly, within 15 minutes of being around the allergen.
Symptoms may be different for each person, but usually you have the same symptoms each time. These symptoms can include:
Itching all over, with red patches on your skin (hives)
Swollen eyes, lips, tongue, and throat
Wheezing and trouble breathing
Belly cramps, feeling sick to your stomach, and throwing up
Dizziness and fainting because of a drop in your blood pressure
If you don't get help, you may stop breathing, have a seizure, or pass out. Anaphylactic reactions are life-threatening.
How can doctors tell if I have an anaphylactic reaction?
Doctors can tell right away based on your symptoms and by examining you.
Sometimes, you'll know what caused your anaphylactic reaction. For example, you might have accidentally eaten something you're allergic to, such as a cookie that you didn't know had nuts in it. Other times it's hard for doctors to tell what caused the reaction.
How do doctors treat anaphylactic reactions?
Sometimes they'll also give you:
Medicine to raise your blood pressure
Fluids through your vein
Medicine to open your airway and help you breathe
Medicines to reduce swelling (antihistamines)
How can I prevent an anaphylactic reaction?
Avoid the things you’re allergic to
Ask you doctor about allergy shots if you’re allergic to something that's hard to avoid, like insect stings
Wear a medical alert bracelet that lists your allergies in case you pass out and need medical help.