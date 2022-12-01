Anaphylactic reactions (sometimes called “anaphylaxis”) are the most serious, sudden, and life-threatening allergic reactions. You develop severe symptoms such as an itchy rash over your entire body, a swollen throat, and trouble breathing. You might pass out. If the allergic reaction isn't treated, it can be deadly.

You can have an anaphylactic reaction after you touch or eat something you’re allergic to (an allergen).

After you have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you’ll most likely have another if you come into contact with that allergen again

Symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction usually start within 15 minutes



Go to the emergency room if you have an anaphylactic reaction.