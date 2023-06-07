Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is when a blood clot forms inside a large vein. Usually the vein is deep in your leg, but a clot may form in a vein in your pelvic area or your arm.

A blood clot is good when it helps you stop bleeding after an injury. But a blood clot that happens when you're not bleeding can be dangerous.

Blood clots may form in deep veins when they're not supposed to

Blood clots may have no symptoms, or they may cause your leg or arm to swell and hurt

Blood clots can break loose and travel to your lung (pulmonary embolism), which causes breathing problems and may lead to death

To see if you have a DVT, doctors may do an ultrasound

Doctors may give you medicines to help keep the clot from growing and prevent it from going to your lungs

If medicine doesn't work or you can't take it, your doctor may put a small filter in a vein to keep a clot that breaks loose from going to your lungs

Blood clots in deep veins are more dangerous than blood clots in shallow veins close to your skin. Blood clots in shallow veins are called superficial venous thrombosis.