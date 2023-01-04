Four heart valves control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction.

The Heart video

Your mitral valve separates your left atrium and left ventricle. This valve opens to let blood from your lungs out of your left atrium and into the left ventricle. The valve closes to keep blood from running back into your left atrium.

In mitral valve prolapse, the mitral valve bulges back into the left atrium when your left ventricle contracts. If that bulge also causes blood to leak backward into the left atrium, that's called mitral regurgitation.

Mitral valve prolapse is sometimes caused by weakness in the tissue of your valve

Most people have no symptoms

Doctors can hear a clicking sound through a stethoscope and then do echocardiography to diagnose mitral valve prolapse

Most people don’t need treatment

(See also Overview of Heart Valve Disorders.)