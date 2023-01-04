The aorta is the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body.

The Heart video

Four heart valves control how blood flows in and out of your heart. The valves are like one-way doors that keep blood flowing in the right direction.

The aortic valve separates your heart from the aorta. This valve opens into the aorta to let blood out of your heart. The valve closes to keep blood from running back into your heart.

Aortic regurgitation is a leak in your aortic valve. Because of the leak, some of the blood pumped out of your heart flows back into your heart each time the left ventricle relaxes.

Aortic regurgitation happens because of problems with your aortic valve, such as a birth defect or infection

The more blood that leaks backward, the harder your heart has to work to pump out enough blood

Eventually, your heart has to pump so hard to compensate for the leak that you develop heart failure

Doctors do echocardiography to diagnose aortic regurgitation

If regurgitation is severe, your aortic valve will need to be repaired or replaced

(See also Overview of Heart Valve Disorders.)