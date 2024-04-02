Infectious conjunctivitis is caused by infection with a variety of bacteria and viruses. It's often called pinkeye because your eyes turn pink or red.

Infectious conjunctivitis spreads easily from one eye to the other, as well as from person to person

It's usually caused by a virus

Viral conjunctivitis (caused by a virus) lasts 1 to 2 weeks and goes away on its own

If you have bacterial conjunctivitis, doctors will give you antibiotic eye drops

To avoid spreading conjunctivitis to others, wash your hands often and avoid sharing towels, washcloths, and bedding

Newborn babies can get infectious conjunctivitis if their mothers have chlamydia or gonorrhea. The infection is passed from the mother to the baby during birth. Babies can go blind if not treated and need to see a doctor right away.

Infectious Conjunctivitis (Viral) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Other things besides infections can cause conjunctivitis. For example, a speck of dirt, contact lens, or makeup can irritate and inflame the conjunctiva. Allergies sometimes cause allergic conjunctivitis.