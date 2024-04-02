Allergic conjunctivitis is a reaction in your conjunctiva caused by something you're allergic to, such as pollen, mold, or dust. Your eye gets swollen, red, and itchy.

Allergic conjunctivitis can be caused by:

Seasonal allergies to things like mold, tree, weed, or grass pollen (you usually have symptoms in the spring or fall)

Year-round allergies to things like dust, animal dander, or feathers (you have symptoms year-round)

There are other causes of conjunctivitis. For example, infectious conjunctivitis is caused by a viral or bacterial infection. Also, a speck of dirt, contact lens, or makeup can irritate the conjunctiva and cause conjunctivitis without there being an allergic reaction or infection.