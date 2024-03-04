Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Birth Defects of the Ear

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Mar 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

The outer ear includes your ear lobe and your ear canal. The ear canal is the tube that connects the outside of your ear to your eardrum.

The Outer Ear

What are birth defects of the ear?

Birth defects of the ear are apparent at birth or soon afterward.

  • Your child's ear may be very small, abnormally shaped, or missing

  • Some children are missing an ear canal and may not have an eardrum, which affects their hearing

  • Doctors do surgery to make an abnormal ear look more normal

  • Children may need special devices to help them hear

How do doctors treat birth defects of the ear?

Treatment depends on what part of the ear is affected.

  • If the ear is too small or not shaped right, doctors will do surgery to rebuild the ear—they may use an artificial ear (prosthesis), tissue from the ribs, or an implant

  • If the ear canal is missing or not fully open, doctors do surgery to make a better opening

  • If the eardrum is missing or deformed, doctors can sometimes do surgery to rebuild it, but often children will need a special implanted hearing aid

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.