What are the symptoms of an eardrum perforation?

Your symptoms depend on what caused the perforation.

An ear infection that perforates actually relieves the pain of the ear infection. An ear infection is painful because fluid or pus builds up behind your eardrum. When your eardrum gets a hole in it (perforates), the fluid drains out, lessening your pain.

If pressure change or poking something in your ear caused the perforation, you will have:

Sudden severe pain

Sometimes a little bleeding