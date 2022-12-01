Most of the time, hearing loss happens gradually, over many years. But sometimes, hearing loss happens suddenly, within a few hours or overnight.

Sudden hearing loss usually happens in only one ear

You may also have other symptoms, such as ringing in your ears, dizziness, or feeling like you’re spinning (vertigo)

Most often, doctors don't find a reason for sudden hearing loss

Sometimes, sudden hearing loss is caused by a very loud noise, severe head injury, infection, or use of certain medicines

In a few weeks, about half of people get all their hearing back and many others get some hearing back

See a doctor right away if you have sudden hearing loss.