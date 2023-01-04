What are the symptoms of a peptic ulcer?

Many people with a peptic ulcer have no symptoms. When they happen, the most common symptom is:

Mild to moderate belly pain (can be a burning, gnawing, aching feeling in the upper middle part of the belly just below the breastbone)

The pain usually comes and goes. Eating food usually makes duodenal ulcers feel better, but then the pain comes back in a few hours. Taking antacids also usually makes the pain better.

Other symptoms include:

Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up

Feeling full